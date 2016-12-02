There's going to be a TV drama about Brexit
Will EU be watching it?
Not heard enough about Brexit on every news bulletin in the past few months? Good news: it’s being made into a TV drama.
James Graham – the writer behind the critically acclaimed political play This House – is penning a TV drama about the EU referendum that took place on 23rd June this year.
Don’t worry though, you won’t have to relive the Boris/Gove infighting – the drama will "specifically tackle what happened" running up to the vote.
Graham said: "I think [Brexit] is going to be the main occupying idea in all writers' heads for the next five or 10 years."
"That doesn't mean necessarily writing a dramatic re-enactment of referendum night," he told BBC News. "I think it just means the new mood we're living in, which is very different, a bit scary, very divisive, very angry, very confused."
More like this
Graham’s previous TV dramas include a play set in a polling station, The Vote, which aired on More4 on the night of the 2015 general election.
The playwright has also tackled Brexit before, penning the short play A Strong Exit earlier this year.