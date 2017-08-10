There's a first trailer and a Christmas air date for The Crown season 2
There are new faces too as we get a first look at Matthew Goode as the Earl of Snowdon and Michael C Hall as JFK
All is not well in the royal household in Netflix's first look at The Crown season two.
Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth says she's learned a lot about "humiliation", thanks in no small part to rumours about what Matt Smith's Prince Philip has been up to in the time since their terse exchange at the end of series one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx_j6DBu1ak?ecver=1
The teaser, which debuted on Entertainment Weekly, also reveals that the smash hit drama will return to Netflix in December, bringing with it a whole host of new faces. It gives us our first look at Matthew Goode in action as photographer the Earl of Snowdon, as well as Michael C Hall's US President John F Kennedy.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Foy teased that series 2 will “pretty much pick up where we left off”, and span 7/8 years, taking us up to around 1964. It is likely that the show will touch upon the fallout of the Kennedy assassination, as well as false claims that were made during this period that Philip had relationships with actress Pat Kirkwood and TV personality Katie Boyle.
Showrunner Peter Morgan has also confirmed that the focus will shift slightly away from the Queen this time round, as other royals take centre stage. This series will hone in on Prince Philip, delving into his past and his relationship with his son.
“We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story,” Morgan told People magazine.
The Crown season two will be available to stream on Netflix from December 2017