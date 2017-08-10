https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx_j6DBu1ak?ecver=1

The teaser, which debuted on Entertainment Weekly, also reveals that the smash hit drama will return to Netflix in December, bringing with it a whole host of new faces. It gives us our first look at Matthew Goode in action as photographer the Earl of Snowdon, as well as Michael C Hall's US President John F Kennedy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Foy teased that series 2 will “pretty much pick up where we left off”, and span 7/8 years, taking us up to around 1964. It is likely that the show will touch upon the fallout of the Kennedy assassination, as well as false claims that were made during this period that Philip had relationships with actress Pat Kirkwood and TV personality Katie Boyle.

Showrunner Peter Morgan has also confirmed that the focus will shift slightly away from the Queen this time round, as other royals take centre stage. This series will hone in on Prince Philip, delving into his past and his relationship with his son.

“We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story,” Morgan told People magazine.

The Crown season two will be available to stream on Netflix from December 2017