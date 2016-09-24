There’s a fantastic new website that lets you talk to a synth from Humans
This new Persona Synthetics website gives you a glimpse at series 2 of the Channel 4 drama
Stop what you’re doing. There’s a synth out there that needs your help – yes, just the sort of synth that you’ve seen on Channel 4 drama Humans. How do we know? We’ve spoken directly to them via a new messenger bot via Persona Synthetics that’s been set up ahead of series two of the show airing later this year.
But this isn't a synth you know from series one. Just take a look at them in this ‘product recall’ video from Persona Synthetics (the synth creators in the show), warning “in recent days a small number of Synths have been experiencing some technical difficulties. With this in mind we have decided to initiate a precautionary and entirely voluntary product recall.”
There’s also a dedicated website for the “product safety recall” which offers a live 'support chat' if you’ve got a problem with your synth. Click that and you can chat to a 'synth' on Facebook messenger. And this is where things get weird. Very weird.
At first you’ll be asked a pretty standard question: how out of control your synth is...
Before you’re asked to select a synth out of the following line-up…
And then you’ll be speaking to a robot. One that’s smarter than you’d think…
But then everything changes. The synth comes alive. With emojis.
The synth then gets perhaps a bit too personal…
And jokey…
Maybe a bit too jokey…
And then, well, then you have to help the synth escape. You’ve got to pick an escape route…
…and find a passcode. All in 60 seconds.
Do it right and they’re out. It’s over. You’re a hero.
Humans returns to Channel 4 later this year