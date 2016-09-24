There’s also a dedicated website for the “product safety recall” which offers a live 'support chat' if you’ve got a problem with your synth. Click that and you can chat to a 'synth' on Facebook messenger. And this is where things get weird. Very weird.

At first you’ll be asked a pretty standard question: how out of control your synth is...

Before you’re asked to select a synth out of the following line-up…

And then you’ll be speaking to a robot. One that’s smarter than you’d think…

But then everything changes. The synth comes alive. With emojis.

The synth then gets perhaps a bit too personal…

And jokey…

Maybe a bit too jokey…

And then, well, then you have to help the synth escape. You’ve got to pick an escape route…

…and find a passcode. All in 60 seconds.

Do it right and they’re out. It’s over. You’re a hero.

Humans returns to Channel 4 later this year