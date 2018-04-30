However, that will be followed by episode three on Monday 30th April at 9pm – so don't get caught out.

Fans who tune in on Sunday 6th May at 9pm will actually see episode four, while the final episode will air on Monday 7th May at 9pm.

The Victorian period drama is based on the novel by Wilkie Collins and features Ex-EastEnders actor Ben Hardy as Walter Hartright, a young artist who encounters a strange woman dressed all in white on Hampstead Heath.

Walter is then invited to Limmeridge House to serve as tutor to two young women, Marian (Jessie Buckley) and Laura (Olivia Vinall) – with whom he falls in love. But Laura is engaged to Sir Percival Glyde (Dougray Scott), and it soon becomes clear that he harbours sinister secrets about the mysterious "Woman in White".