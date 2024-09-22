The Wives star Tamzin Outhwaite 'feels like a Bond girl' in episode 4 teaser
The group is getting closer to the truth.
Tamzin Outhwaite and Angela Griffin star in a first-look clip from The Wives episode 4, released exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com.
The series follows a group of sisters-in-law as they investigate what really happened to missing family member Annabelle (Christine Bottomley), who disappeared during their annual holiday to Malta.
They are alarmed when Annabelle's husband arrives at the following year's trip with a younger woman who bears a resemblance to Annabelle, causing them to question whether he had something to do with her mysterious fate.
Their search for answers continues in episode 4, which airs at 9pm on Channel 5 on Monday (23rd September), with this comical first-look scene (see above) seeing Sylvie (Outhwaite) and Natasha (Griffin) attempt to hack into a security computer.
When the duo succeed in getting through, Sylvie remarks that she feels "like a Bond girl", but will they discover something on the device that brings their celebratory tone crashing down?
The synopsis for The Wives episode 4 reads: "While Beth gets immersed in planning for Sylvie's birthday party, Natasha and Sylvie go to the tennis club to check their husbands' alibis for the night Annabelle disappeared, enlisting Jade to help them sneak into the security room to access the CCTV."
It concludes by teasing that "Natasha decides to take Luca up on his offer to hide a bag in return for payment, and discovers that the bag is brimming with casino chips".
Tune in to find out what happens next.
The Wives continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 23rd September 2024.
