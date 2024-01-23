They join a long list of actors announced for season 3, including Jason Isaacs (Archie), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) to name a few.

Fedaravičius will join his The Last Kingdom co-star on the series, as Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon) will also star in season three.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The former played a fan favourite on the Netflix series called Sithtric, who, along with Finan (Mark Rowley), was the closest ally to main character Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon).

The actor featured in seasons 2 to 5 and returned for the epilogue movie Seven Kings Must Die, which released last year.

Tom Hollander, Francesco Zecca, Paolo Camilli, Federico Scribani, Bruno Gouery in The White Lotus season 2. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Duvernay and Corney were recently on screens as Drew in Bel-Air and Jean Hopeleigh in The Buccaneers, respectively.

The new season will be set in Thailand, with filming expect to begin in and around Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui in February 2024.

Read more:

Thailand was previously rumoured as the location for the third season, with creator Mike White saying (as per Variety): "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

What to watch on TV this week: 22nd - 28th January

The White Lotus seasons 1 and 2 are available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.