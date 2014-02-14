Waite starred on The Waltons for nine years, becoming an iconic father figure for fans.

“Ralph was a good honest actor and a good honest man,” says Michael Learned who played his onscreen wife Olivia. “He was my spiritual husband. We loved each other for over forty years. He died a working actor at the top of his game. He was a loving mentor to many and a role model to an entire generation. I’m devastated.”

In a nod to the famous bedtime scene at the end of The Waltons, many fans have taken to Twitter to say “Goodnight Pa”.

More like this

Fellow Waltons’ star Judy Norton posted this message:

In recent years Waite has starred in several seasons of NCIS and as Hank Booth in Bones. He also founded and directed the Los Angeles Actors Theatre, which saw a revival of The Hairy Ape and The Kitchen, in which Waite also appeared.

Waite leaves behind two daughters Kathleen and Suzanne and his wife Linda East.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpmRcP8S7Bo

Follow @RadioTimes