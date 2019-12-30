And if a couple of Twitter reactions are anything to go by, some viewers are still slightly shocked watching the events unfold on screen, with some users taking to social media to comment on the amount of sex and nudity on the show.

One Twitter user wrote, “There’s a lot of sex/nudity for a Sunday” while another added “bit saucy for a Sunday night!” Meanwhile a third user tweeted, “One minute in we have had two sex scenes, I hope that is enough scene setting for a while…”

The reaction on the whole from viewers was rather mixed, with some detractors calling the first episode “dull”, “boring”, and “below average” and some comparing it unfavourably to Russell T. Davies’ 2018 drama A Very English Scandal - which also focused on a signifcant historical sex scandal.

Some other viewers called the drama difficult to follow, with one claiming, “A bit more back story and exposition would help rather than just a series of scenes” and another tweeting, “I appear to have completely lost the plot with all the forward and backward dating. I wish dramas would show things in chronological order so I can follow.” Meanwhile, one viewer claimed that the storytelling was “pointlessly overcomplicated.”

However other Twitter users were far more complementary, with praise for James Norton’s portrayal of voyeur Stephen Ward and claims that the show got the “look and feel” of the period spot on.

One user tweeted, “I absolutely loved the look of it - the Notting Hill portrayed in it was spot on - in the early 60’s it was a trillion miles from the gentrified Notting Hill of today- it was a place of high racial tension with the Union of Fascists based in Portobello.”

The second episode of The Trial of Christine Keeler airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One