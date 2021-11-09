The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. ITV’s The Tower draws a mixed reception from viewers after first episode

ITV’s The Tower draws a mixed reception from viewers after first episode

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the Gemma Whelan crime drama.

The Tower

Published:

ITV’s latest crime drama The Tower began airing last night, with the three-part series set to continue tonight before airing its finale tomorrow.

Advertisement

Adapted from ex-Metropolitan Police Officer Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, The Tower’s cast includes Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama.

With a stellar cast, a plot kicked off by two grisly deaths and a mysterious disappearance, with its stars teasing it would shine a light on police officers’ unconscious biases, The Tower promised to be a hit in the making. But now the first episode has aired, reviews are in, and reactions have been quite mixed.

Many praised the drama’s “realistic” approach to police work, calling it “intriguing” and “brilliant”.

“Great to see a real police job being run as it would in real life. For the first time I’ve watched a realistic police drama. Well done ITV,” a fan tweeted when asked whether they would tune in for episode two tonight.

Others, however, were too distracted with a particular cast member to pay attention to the plot. Nabil Elouahabi, best known as Only Fools and Horses’ Gary, plays Younes Mehenni, victim Farah’s father.

“OK who else just shouted “GARY!” at the telly,” one viewer said.

“#thetower love how Gary is taking over the hashtag,” another tweeted.

Despite praising the cast and the excitement of seeing “Gary” pop up, some viewers were concerned about the drama’s sound quality, commenting on how characters were “mumbling”.

“Couldn’t follow it too much mumbling muttering poor sound quality,” one said.

Another added they wouldn’t watch it again “unless it’s heavily subtitled”, while someone else said they were enjoying it but thought the ending was “rubbish”.

Advertisement

If you haven’t managed to binge it all yet, there’s not a long wait to find out what’s next for Whelan’s incorruptible DI – just remember to switch on the subtitles.

The Tower continues on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 9th November.

While you’re waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Tower [brand]

The Tower
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More