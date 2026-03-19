AMC+ and Shudder have finally revealed when fans can expect The Terror: Devil in Silver to land on our screens.

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The third instalment of the popular anthology series The Terror, which is set to star Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) in the leading role, will premiere on 7 May 2026, on AMC+ and Shudder.

Based on Victor LaValle’s (The Changeling) novel, the upcoming season will star Stevens as Pepper, “a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with those society would rather forget,” according to the official synopsis.

The synopsis continues: "There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harbouring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself.

"As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him."

Alongside Stevens, The Terror: Devil in Silver will also star Judith Light (Before), CCH Pounder (Rustin). Aasif Mandvi (Evil), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C), Stephen Root (Barry), Michael Aronov (The Americans) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete).

Dan Stevens as Pepper, Marin Ireland as Dewey and Philip Ettinger as Louie in The Terror: Devil in Silver. Emily V. Aragones/AMC

Rounding out the cast are Chinaza Uche (Silo), Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue), Hayward Leach (Tom Swift) and Philip Ettinger (First Reformed).

Behind the camera, the instalment is being executive produced by Ridley Scott, while LaValle serves as co-showrunner with Chris Cantwell (Catch Fire).

Stevens was announced as the lead of the third season of The Terror back in July 2024. “I’m thrilled to be a part of The Terror: Devil in Silver,” he said at the time.

He continued: “This series is a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set to rock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and this incredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils and shadows.

"I look forward to delivering something epic that will echo through the halls like an iron bell.”

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Season 1 of The Terror premiered on AMC in 2018, revolving around a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage.

The second season, which was titled The Terror: Infamy, followed in 2019 and focused on an evil, shape-shifting force locked up with prisoners in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

The Terror: Devil in Silver will premiere on 7 May, 2026, on AMC+ and Shudder.

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