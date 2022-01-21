Sheridan plays popular teacher Jenna Garvey, who is accused of sleeping with her pupil, Kyle (Samuel Bottomley), after a night out. Jenna, whose chaotic private life involves regularly blacking out after drinking, has no memory of the night in question.

Brand new drama The Teacher is set to land on Channel 5 this month, with Gavin & Stacey and Cilla star Sheridan Smith at the helm.

As her life crumbles around her, Jenna is forced to face a dark event of her past in order to find out what really happened.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"One bad word and your reputation could crumble," she rather ominously declares in the trailer, before she's told to stay away from the school following reports of inappropriate behaviour.

Take a look as she tries to get to the root of what's really going on:

The four-parter will be stripped across the week following its premiere, and it looks like there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Joining Smith and Bottomley in the cast are Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher (Death in Paradise, Emmerdale), Cecilia Noble (Small Axe, The Lady in the Van, Black Mirror) and Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, Finding Alice, Sherlock), who all play Jenna's teaching colleagues.

It's A Sin and All Creatures Great and Small actor David Fleeshman will appear as Jenna’s father, while Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star, Marcella) also features.

The Teacher will launch on Channel 5 on Monday 31st January at 9pm with all four episodes being stripped across the week.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.