If you're looking for a new cosy crime series to get stuck into, The Sunshine Murders might be one for you.

The drama, now available to stream on My5, follows an unlikely crime fighting duo made up of two sisters who have never met before.

The series kicks off with Shirley (Emily Corcoran), a farmer from New Zealand, travelling to Athens and meeting her half-sister, detective Helen (Dora Chrysikou). The pair soon develop and unlikely way of solving crime, aided by Peter Andre's pathologist, Dr George Constantinos.

The series is set amidst the backdrop of the Mediterranean, offering a sunny escape as audiences enter the winter months.

"We needed to find a location that gave that really great level of escapism and the variety and diversity for the audience at home who may be sitting in the living room while it's raining outside," creator Emily Corcoran told RadioTimes.com and other press.

So, where was The Sunshine Murders filmed? Scroll on to find out more.

Where was The Sunshine Murders filmed?

Emily Corcoran, Dora Chrysikou and Peter Andre. Piers Allardyce

The Sunshine Murders was filmed across several locations in the Mediterranean and in the UK.

The sun-soaked mystery was set in New Zealand, Greece and Cyprus, with filming taking place in the latter two countries and in the United Kingdom.

Read on for a breakdown of some of the filming locations in The Sunshine Murders.

Paphos, Cyprus

The final two episodes of The Sunshine Murders were filmed in Paphos in Cyprus, specifically Asimina Suites Hotel, a luxury five star-property part of the Constantinou Bros Hotels.

"It was an honour to welcome the production of The Sunshine Murders to our hotel," said Aristos Diomedous, general manager, on behalf of Constantinou Bros Hotels. "Partnerships like this not only showcase this superb property but also highlight Cyprus as a world-class filming and holiday destination."

In addition to the three key cast members, Stephanie Beacham, Camilla Rutherford, Nina Wadia, Marina Sirtis, Alexander Vlahos and Nick Moran all featured in the episodes filmed in Cyprus.

Larnaca, Cyprus

When not filmed in the hotel, the production explored Cyprus further, especially when a "murder" took place.

Corcoran explained that as part of the agreement to film in Asimina Suites Hotel, no one was allowed to be fictionally killed, and so the crew filmed near a cliffside in Larnaca.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press of choosing Cyprus as a filming location: "Initially, I gravitated towards Cyprus for more practical reasons, which is becoming much more common now in television. Like many TV shows, well more and more, we are independently financed, so we're an independent production, and so we have to kind of find ways to piece the financing together. And it was fairly modestly budgeted as well.

"And we found the Cypriots in general to be extremely enthusiastic, and all of the local businesses as well were."

The Sunshine Murders is available to watch on My5.

