If you're watching the series and are caught up in the beautiful houses in the UK scenes, or the incredible vistas in the sequences set in France, then you may be wondering just where these were shot.

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming on The Stolen Girl.

Where was The Stolen Girl filmed?

Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

The Stolen Girl was filmed in and around Manchester, as well as in France, reflecting the central settings of the show. Other locations used included The Glass House in Liverpool's Fulwood Park, Blackpool airport and the port of Dover.

The cast and crew have spoken about the locations they visited while filming for the series, with Holliday Grainger revealing she and the team were in France for five weeks, while she only filmed in Manchester for three days.

"For most of the time, we were at this amazing, beautiful bastide - this huge house that was so gorgeous and perfect for a bohemian family home," she explained.

"The idea of Nina and the life she was expecting made so much sense in the house with this beautiful artwork and the kids' rooms with murals. Walking through the town to a French bakery for fresh bread and pastries for the kids. When you're there, you kind of fall into that world. It was lovely."

Meanwhile, Kevin Jackson, the supervising locations manager on the series, spoke more about the filming in Manchester, explaining that he and the team "did a lot of walking around because a lot of it is set in Manchester city centre", when they were looking for inspiration.

"It was great to get a feel for things," he continued. "A great example is Selma's flat. We always spoke about it being in the Northern Quarter because she's a young, trendy professional and that's where the young trendy professionals live, but we couldn't find a flat.

"Based on what they were after, I said, 'We'll find it in Whalley Range in a large house that's been split into flats.' Sure enough, we dropped 100 letters into properties there and the first house that came back to us, we ended up using.

"We went from an apartment block in the city centre to her living in suburbia - so it's interesting seeing how ideas develop."

Jackson also spoke about finding the house where Lucia is abducted from, saying that the house was at the back of one of the locations he used on another job in Liverpool.

"In the script, we see Elisa drive up a driveway which opens up to this huge, beautiful house," he explained. "That was the original thought. But we weren't finding anything that gave us that feel. Then we visited The Glass House in Fulwood Park.

"It doesn't have an impressive driveway but when you open the door and go inside it's the most stunning house you've ever seen with floor-to-ceiling windows right around.

"The script called for a 'wow factor' house, so we turned the tables on it. It's interesting to see how minds change, and it happens more often than you'd think.

"You might get a director saying to you, 'I don't know what I'm looking for, but I'll know it when I see it,' and that's great because it gives you the freedom to go and find different things.

"It's nice to have a brief but it's also nice to get creative. You've got to have that cohesion with your director and production designer, and it's really good when it all clicks."

