Co-star Sam Heughan followed suit, employing the term which has been bed into the language of Outlander fans since series two ended in August 2016.

Outlander’s dramatic season 2 finale saw Balfe’s Claire resolve to return to her 1700s Highland husband Jamie (Heughan) but it sounds as though the pair’s much-hyped season 3 reunion will bring its own challenges.

“I think that they begin to realise that they both have lead different lives and grown up and become different people”, Heughan told Entertainment Weekly in August.

Will this be the last time Claire makes jumps timelines, or will she end up back in 1960s USA? The #EndofDroughtlander will reveal all.

Watch the trailer for season 3 below.

Outlander series 3 begins on Amazon in the UK on Monday 11th September with new episodes each week.