Kathleen's husband Michael was charged with her murder, but pleaded 'not guilty', and has always insisted that his wife's death was a tragic accident that he had nothing to do with. The charge was later reduced to manslaughter and he was sentenced to time already served.

The Staircase is a documentary series – and now star-studded drama – which examines the perplexing death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found covered in blood at the bottom of the stairs in her North Carolina home.

For some time, the only two theories considered were that Kathleen was murdered or that she accidentally stumbled on the stairs, but a third option later came to light that quickly captured the imagination of outsiders following the case.

The owl theory suggests that a barred owl attacked Kathleen that fateful night in 2001, with its sharp talons causing her grievous injuries and her fall down the staircase. That might sound outlandish to you, but just wait until you hear the evidence.

Please note: this article contains imagery that some readers may find distressing.

The Staircase: Owl theory explained

While it's easy to dismiss the owl theory as far-fetched nonsense upon first hearing of it, many have been surprised by just how much evidence supports the idea.

For starters, the barred owl is a species common in Durham, North Carolina, where Michael and Kathleen Peterson once called home, and there are numerous recorded attacks on humans by the swooping nocturnal birds.

Larry Pollard, a lawyer and former neighbour of the Petersons, was first to present this idea, noting that the lacerations to Kathleen's scalp resembled the trident shape of an owl's talons.

This is noteworthy as neither the defence nor the prosecution had been able to definitively explain how Kathleen sustained those wounds, as they seemed too deep for a fall down the stairs, but blood-spatter patterns were not consistent with a beating.

Additionally, a microscopic owl feather was found in Kathleen's hand during the post-mortem, entangled within strands of her own hair, suggesting she may have struggled to wrestle the animal from her head.

The Staircase – Kathleen Peterson's injuries Netflix

The owl theory suggests that the bird attack happened as Kathleen was making her way inside on the night of her death.

It goes on to say she freed herself from its grip and entered the house, heading to the staircase which led up to the couple's bedroom, but slipped on the blood gushing from her scalp injury, causing her to fall backward and black out.

Pollard first put forward his owl theory far too late to be included in Peterson's first trial, thus it was not a possibility relayed to the jury prior to making their verdict.

Peterson's defence lawyer David Rudolf said in a post to his website: "In 2003, none of us considered whether any of those scalp wounds might have been inflicted by a bird of prey. It just never crossed my mind. I wish it had."

Three owl experts have supported the plausibility of this theory in affidavits submitted by Pollard (via The News & Observer).

The owl theory had only a passing mention in the The Staircase documentary, which director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade said was intended to focus squarely on the US justice system – but he doesn't dismiss its potential relevance.

“The first time I heard about the owl theory, I really laughed. But when I started looking at it and I met with Larry Pollard... It might be the more plausible explanation," he told Vulture.

"How can you explain all the cuts and lacerations and the absence of fractures? When you start thinking about the owl theory, and the kind of injuries she had, you start thinking maybe there is something there.”

Michael Peterson submitted an Alford plea – which allows the defendant to maintain their innocence while accepting there is enough evidence to convict – to voluntary manslaughter in 2017, and was then freed from prison on time served.

