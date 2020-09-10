Where was ITV’s The Singapore Grip filmed?

The Singapore of 1941-2 is very different from the Singapore of 2019-20 in a lot of ways, and one of those ways is visual: the city-state of Singapore is now incredibly built up, with the second-greatest population density in the world.

For that reason, shooting ITV’s The Singapore Grip in the place where it is set proved impossible. Thankfully, the team was able to find a solution in the neighbouring country of Malaysia – with the show’s producer Farah Abushwesha saying that it worked in a way “that I don’t think anywhere else in the region would.”

Where was The Singapore Grip filmed?

The drama was actually filmed further up the peninsula, in Malaysia. Filming took place mainly in and around the capital city (Kuala Lumpur) and the island of Penang.

Why didn’t they film The Singapore Grip in Singapore?

“A lot of people ask why we aren’t filming in Singapore,” producer Farah Abushwesha said. She explained: “This is a period drama set midway through World War Two about the Japanese invasion of Singapore which created Malaysia and Indonesia as they stand today. This whole region was a part of colonialist culture and this story is about the fall of colonialism.

“But none of those houses now exist in Singapore. Singapore is now so built up. It’s a tiny island and they have used every available space. They have even built into the sea. A lot of the old structures featured in the original novel like Beach Road are now several kilometres inland, so you wouldn’t be able to film what we’ve been able to in Malaysia.”

Screenwriter Christopher Hampton told us that it was a “very early decision” not to film in modern Singapore, “because everything is 55 storeys high and you just can’t find the landscapes, really.”

He added: “Malaysia was the logical decision and especially as some of it was already set in Penang, and it was discovered that lots of other locations could be found in Penang.”

Where are the Blackett and Webb mansions?