With fans in the US now waiting patiently for The Pitt season 3, as UK fans continue to get season 2 episodes weekly, we just got some more details regarding the story for the show's next run.

Ad

Speaking at the Warner Bros Discovery Upfronts, as reported by Deadline, Noah Wyle said that "we’re about to start production on season 3" - something we know as executive producer and director John Wells previously said filming would begin in June.

Wyle added: "It’s set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications."

Deadline has speculated that this could either be just before Veterans Day on November 11 or Thanksgiving on November 26.

Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball and Sepideh Moafi in The Pitt. Warrick Page/HBO Max

This lines up with what Wyle has previously said about season 3, with the Dr Robby star telling Variety in April: "The only time jump we’re interested in making is to get into a different weather season, to get into a slightly different mode of cases that come with a change in weather. If that was summer, then what happens in the winter when you get cold, snow and black ice."

There's little else that we know about season 3 at this point. We do know that Wyle will be back, and that recurring star Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr Parker Ellis, has been promoted to a series regular for Season 3.

We also know that Ganesh, who plays senior resident Dr Samira Mohan, won't be back, with her character's departure being story-related.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

In April, Wyle said of Ganesh's departure: "It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically. Emergency rooms have a high revolving door.

"As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

Watch trailer

"Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her."

The Pitt season 1 is available to watch on HBO Max in the UK now. Season 2 continues releasing new episodes weekly on Thursdays. Subscribe to HBO Max from £5.99 a month.

Add The Pitt to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.