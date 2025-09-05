The Paper cast: Full list of actors in The Office spin-off

He's supported by an unconventional newsroom in which staff members from all departments – including the toilet paper company who share the floor – are drafted to work on the stories dominating conversation in Toledo, Ohio.

The ensemble cast of The Paper also features The White Lotus breakout Sabrina Impacciatore, British comedy stars Gbemisola Ikumelo and Tim Key, plus a fan favourite returning player from The Office (US).

Read on for more details on The Paper cast as the much-anticipated spin-off premieres around the world.

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson

Domhnall Gleeson stars in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Ned Sampson? Ned is an ambitious journalist and editor, who is brought on board a struggling local news publication in order to reverse its fading fortunes. He has an idealistic view of what the Toledo Truth Teller should be, with the reality of its dire finances serving as quite the wake-up call. Nevertheless, he refuses to accept defeat and instead strives to break the best stories they possibly can despite limited resources.

What else has Domhnall Gleeson been in? Gleeson first came to international attention in the role of Bill Weasley – older brother to Ron – in the Harry Potter film series, appearing in The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2. He followed this up with acclaimed turns in romantic drama About Time, sci-fi thrillers Black Mirror and Ex Machina, plus major awards contenders Brooklyn and The Revenant. Later, he landed the role of General Hux in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand

Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson star in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Esmeralda Grand? Esmeralda serves as acting editor of the Toledo Truth Teller prior to Ned's arrival – and isn't thrilled by news of her replacement. She considers herself to be a tremendous talent as well as an electric presence in the office, frequently making back-handed remarks at the expense of other colleagues.

What else has Sabrina Impacciatore been in? The Italian actress became known to viewers around the world for her role in The White Lotus season 2, where she played hotel manager Valentina. Earlier this year, she also appeared in the Viola Davis thriller feature G20.

Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti

Chelsea Frei and Oscar Nunez star in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Mare Pritti? Mare is one of the few journalists left on staff for the Toledo Truth Teller, although her earlier enthusiasm for the profession has been largely quashed by the squeezed publication's unambitious output.

What else has Chelsea Frei been in? Frei appeared opposite Dennis Leary in the short-lived Fox sitcom The Moodys, and has since taken supporting roles in Kat Dennings's Dollface, Steven Moffat's The Time Traveller's Wife, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face.

Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore

Melvin Gregg stars in The Paper Peacock

Who is Detrick Moore? Detrick works in advert sales for the Toledo Truth Teller, but is drafted into some news reporting when Ned takes over the paper.

What else has Melvin Gregg been in? Gregg is probably best known for roles in FX crime drama Snowfall, Netflix mockumentary American Vandal and Prime Video thriller Nine Perfect Strangers. Most recently, he joined Samuel L Jackson and Taraji P Henson in Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin

Gbemisola Ikumelo stars in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Adelola Olofin? Adelola is an accountant at the Toledo Truth Teller, working alongside returning The Office (US) character Oscar Martinez.

What else has Gbemisola Ikumelo been in? Ikumelo is probably best known for her BAFTA-winning turn in BBC sitcom Black Ops, which was preceded by work on the sketch show Famalam.

Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper

Alex Edelman stars in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Adam Cooper? Adam is another accountant on staff at the Truth Teller.

What else has Alex Edelman been in? Edelman has primarily worked as a screenwriter and stand-up comedian, but did take a small on-camera role in Jerry Seinfeld's recent comedy film Unfrosted.

Ramona Young as Nicole Lee

Sabrina Impacciatore and Ramona Young star in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Nicole Lee? Nicole is another Truth Teller staffer, who works on the paper's circulation.

What else has Ramona Young been in? Young recently proved her comedy skills in Netflix's acclaimed coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. Other notable credits include Santa Clarita Diet, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Will Ferrell comedy You're Cordially Invited.

Tim Key as Ken Davies

Tim Key stars in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Ken Davies? Ken is an executive at the Toledo Truth Teller's parent company, which also produces toilet paper – in the same office, no less!

What else has Tim Key been in? Known for his hysterically awkward screen persona, Key is one of the most recognisable faces in British television comedy. He's appeared in a number of hit shows including multiple Alan Partridge projects, plus Peep Show, Detectorists, The End of the F***ing World, The Witchfinder and Brassic, among others.

Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez

Duane Shepard Sr and Oscar Nunez star in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Oscar Martinez? Oscar is an accountant, who viewers were first introduced to in The Office (US). He held some disdain for the crew of the 'documentary' and their repeated intrusions into the personal lives of Dunder Mifflin staff, so it stands to reason he won't be thrilled to be put through that experience again.

What else has Oscar Nunez been in? Since finishing The Office (US), the actor has taken guest roles in the likes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, iZombie and The Goldbergs, among others. He also starred in two seasons of cult sci-fi comedy series People of Earth.

Duane Shepard Sr plays Barry

Duane Shepard Sr stars in The Paper. Peacock

Who is Barry? Barry is the longest-serving staff member at the Toledo Truth Teller, who doesn't follow the goings-on at the newspaper as closely as he once did.

What else has Duane Shepard Sr been in? Shepard has taken voice roles in video games, such as Starfield and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as guesting on a wide array of American TV shows, from Young Sheldon to Insecure. He also played the director in the fifth season of chaotic meta comedy The Eric Andre Show.

The Paper premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Friday 5th September 2025.

