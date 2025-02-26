The show was filmed simultaneously in both English and Welsh, but where was it actually shot, and what have the team behind the programme said about it?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming on The One That Got Away.

Where is The One That Got Away filmed?

Richard Harrington as Rick Sheldon in The One That Got Away. BBC/Backlight/Simon Ridgway

The One That Got Away is set in Pembrokeshire, and naturally the series was also filmed in south Wales and Pembroke Dock.

One specific location used for filming includes the area surrounding River Cleddau, including the Cleddau Bridge, according to Wales Online.

Speaking with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, as reported by BBC News, the show's writer Catherine Tregenna said the area used for filming is one of her favourite places, noting that "artists are drawn there from all over the world".

She added that she hopes the series will showcase Wales's "beautiful and bleak" landscape.

Elen Rhys as Ffion Lloyd and Richard Harrington as Rick Sheldon in The One That Got Away. BBC/Backlight

Meanwhile, one of the show's stars Elen Rhys, who plays Ffion Lloyd, said of returning home to film in Wales: "Coming home to Wales to film was a joy – immersing myself in everything Welsh. The talented, close-knit crew worked together so well, making it a truly lovely and extraordinary experience. I felt so lucky.

"Catherine Tregenna's writing blew me away. It's not your typical crime drama; it goes much deeper. I love that there are no heroes, the characters are complex, damaged, and human; everyone is as flawed as the next. It's so true to life. To me, it’s a drama about what it means to be human."

Ben Bickerton, Executive Producer at Blacklight Television, said of the series, when it was confirmed that it would air on BBC Four and BBC One Wales: "We are delighted that The One That Got Away has found its home on the BBC. It has been such a privilege to work in Wales, with the very best writing, acting and directing talent.

"The audience will be gripped not only by the high-stakes crime story but also by the complex love story at the heart of the show. Can detectives Ffion Lloyd and Rick Sheldon stop the killer before they strike again?"

The One That Got Away is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

