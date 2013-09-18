Over its four seasons The OC brought us the turbulent teenage years of Ryan, Marissa, Seth and Summer, but the sweeping sandy beaches, coastal mansions and sun-kissed pools of Orange County were also a major selling point. Now, six years after its demise, comes the curious decision from Warner Bros. International Television Production to relocate the series to... Turkey.

The Californian drama – which ran between 2003 and 2007 – has already been adapted for its Turkish audience and will again follow a group of family and friends in a wealthy coastal community whose lives are forever changed when a dashing outsider enters the fold... Sounding pretty familiar, eh?