The OA followed Prairie Johnson, a missing blind woman played by Brit Marling, who suddenly reappears with her sight returned after disappearing seven years ago. Referring to herself as ‘The Original Angel’, Johnson then decides to bring together a team to rescue those who have also disappeared, by opening a portal to another dimension.

Marling co-created the series along with Zal Batmanglij. Brad Pitt served as one of the show’s executive producers.

In a statement, Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland said, "We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realising it through their incredible artistry.”

More like this

Fans have reacted poorly to the news that the show had been cancelled.

Brandon Perea, who starred in the show, claimed the series was meant to be five seasons long, pioneering the hashtag #SaveTheOA.

Elsewhere, Marling said she’d had “ a good cry” about the news.

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story,” she said in a statement on Instagram,. “It’s been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story.”

The seconds series ended with a mind-bending meta twist, and things were going to get even weirder, with The OA actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (who played private detective Karim Washington) explaining the planned third-season was going to be nuts.

“I know where it’s going in the next season, which is NUTS! Like, unimaginable! Genuinely! Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it – It’s crazy!” he told RadioTimes.com

“You think it goes there, but then it goes [starts pointing frantically] there and there and then there!”

Co-star Jason Isaacs, who played Dr ‘Hap’ Hunter, added, “[Batmanglij and Marling], believe me, have thought about everything. Everybody will be rewarded by the time we reach the end of the journey.”

Advertisement

Series 1 and 2 of The OA are available on Netflix