The glossy co-production between the BBC and American cable network AMC based on a 1993 John le Carré novel kept viewers on the edge of their seats during a six-part run on BBC1 in February and March, commanding audiences of nearly ten million per episode and proving that event TV is still very much alive and well. It was described by David Butcher Radio Times Deputy TV Editor, as “the year’s silkiest, sexiest thriller”, setting “the yardstick” for le Carré adaptations.

The third series of Jed Mercurio’s cop corruption drama Line of Duty was voted into second place and has been rewarded with a promotion to BBC1 for its fourth series due to air in 2017. The second series of Sally Wainwright’s dark police thriller Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton, completes the all British drama top three.

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag was the only comedy in the Top 10, in fourth place. The six-part series debuted on BBC3 before receiving a run on BBC2. Andrew Davies’ adaptation of War and Peace, also starring James Norton with Paul Dano and Lily James, was fifth in the poll.

Other dramas in the Top 10 were Netflix’s lavish The Crown (7), the second series of BBC1's The Missing (6) and Channel 4’s National Treasure (9).

Sir David Attenborough’s epic six-part natural history series Planet Earth II took 8th place, while the last series of the BBC’s version of The Great British Bake Off, whose final was the most watched programme of the year, completed the Top 10.

The Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016

