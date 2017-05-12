The trailer itself is mostly silent except for the "click" between scenes, like a slide projector shutting on and off. One of the only scenes with at least a little bit of sound features Lynch himself, yelling "Albert" to the late Miguel Ferrer who played Agent Albert Rosenfield.

We also see a shot of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) facing a dark corridor, followed by cryptic clips of characters - old and new alike.

Harry Goaz is clearly still working at Twin Peak's Sheriff Department, as is receptionist Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson).

More like this

But who is this creepy-looking bloke, played by Ben Rosenfield? Or this lady (played by Madeline Zima) whispering "try me"?

These questions will begin to sort themselves out when Twin Peaks returns - but until then we are simply left with the words, "it is happening again". Roll on 21st May.

Advertisement

Twin Peaks series three premieres on Sky Atlantic on 21st May with a two-hour special