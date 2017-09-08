The new series of Safe House had viewers terrified
"I've gone round checking all the doors are locked"
Safe House must be the show with the most misleading name on TV, because the new series has left viewers feeling anything but safe in their homes. In fact, fans of the ITV drama say they are feeling seriously creeped out and terrified right about now.
The first episode of the second series launched on Thursday night, and viewers were waiting nervously to see whether it had survived a major upheaval. Earlier this year Christopher Eccleston, who played the lead in series one, quit the show and was replaced by True Blood actor Stephen Moyer.
Moyer stars as former detective Tom Brook, a brand new character, and the series has relocated from the Lake District to Wales. Here, Tom hears about a brutal kidnapping and becomes convinced that a killer he once investigated – the Crow – has reared his ugly head again.
The victim's family is moved to an official police safe house run by Tom and his partner Sam (Zoe Tapper). But that's not the end of it.
Looks like Safe House will be a scary hit...
Safe House continues on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV