Safe House must be the show with the most misleading name on TV, because the new series has left viewers feeling anything but safe in their homes. In fact, fans of the ITV drama say they are feeling seriously creeped out and terrified right about now.

The first episode of the second series launched on Thursday night, and viewers were waiting nervously to see whether it had survived a major upheaval. Earlier this year Christopher Eccleston, who played the lead in series one, quit the show and was replaced by True Blood actor Stephen Moyer.