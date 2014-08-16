The much-loved show started in 1977 and ran until 1983. Most episodes throughout the 10-seasons run were shot on Princess ships, sealing a lifelong connection between the show and the company. Gavin MacLeod, who played Captain Stubing in the series, even became an ambassador for the company. "I'm absolutely thrilled that my former cast mates and I will be part of Regal Princess' US debut," said MacLeod. "The fact that The Love Boat continues to air in international syndication around the globe is a testament to the show’s longevity and the world’s fascination with romance on the high seas.”

The new Regal Princess will leave from Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, and travel to the Caribbean. The liner will have space for 3,560 passengers and feature an adult pool area and spa, a glass-bottomed SeaWalk and balconies looking out to sea in some of the rooms.

