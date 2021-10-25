The Long Call location guide: where was the ITV drama filmed?

A brand new detective drama The Long Call begins tonight on ITV, with Ben Aldridge starring as Matthew Venn – a detective who returns to his home town in Devon to grieve his father and investigate a murder.

Based on the Ann Cleeves novel of the same name, this four-parter will air every night this week and follows Matthew as he navigates his own childhood issues, having been excommunicated by his parents and their religious community at the age of 19, whilst trying to solve the murder of a mysterious local.

Featuring various seaside shots and picturesque vistas, those familiar with the South West will spot a number of locations in Devon throughout the series – but where did filming take place?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations featured in The Long Call.

Where was The Long Call filmed?

Filming for The Long Call took place on location in Bristol and the North Devon coast, which is where the drama is set.

All interior scenes for the four-parter were filmed in Bristol, with the exterior scenes being filmed in Devon.

Speaking about filming the outside scenes, Anita Dobson (Grace) said: “It was quite an eye-opener because I’d never been there before. The landscapes are just stunning – and quite different, according to the weather.”

While Ben Aldridge, who stars as detective Matthew Venn, grew up in Devon and said that he visited several of the locations that feature in the novel before filming.

“It was nice to be filming somewhere that felt familiar and to know it so well. We used to go on day trips to North Devon when I was younger and I spent some summers surfing on the beaches there,” he said.

“Once I knew I was playing Matthew, my parents and I drove up there for the day, visiting the locations in the novel – Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Crow Point.”

The opening scenes in the series were filmed at Crow Point in Devon, a peninsula that leads into the Taw & Torridge estuary.

As for Matthew and Jonathan’s house, that is located in Appledore – a village on the edge of the Taw and Torridge rivers with a rich fishing history.

The Long Call starts on Monday 25th October at 9pm on ITV.