Equally mysterious but with an arguably more high-profile cast, The Leftovers is an adaptation of novelist Tom Perrotta's 2011 best-selling novel of the same name. Set in a small New York suburb three years after 140 million people – two per cent of the world's population – disappear without trace or explanation, the series tells the unfolding story of the people of the fictional town of Mapleton who were left behind.

The 10-part series follows – and is primarily seen through the eyes of – police chief and father-of-two, Kevin Garvey (played by Justin Theroux, the Mulholland Drive actor who is also known to many as Mr Jennifer Aniston and cousin to documentarian Louis). Kevin tries to maintain a sense of normality despite the fact that the notion couldn't be further from the reality. And that’s not least because his wife Laurie (Amy Brenneman, star of long-running US TV drama Private Practice) has left her old life behind to join a mysterious cult.