As we return to the action, Uhtred (Dreymon) continues his fight for his native land of Northumbria. Having given his sword to King Alfred, he emarks on his voyage north to avenge Earl Ragnar's death and recapture his ancestral lands of Bebbanburg. Alfred (Dawson), meanwhile, sets his sites on the wild lands of the north.

Filming has begun in Budapest on the warrior-filled drama which is one of several programmes to be co-produced by the BBC and an on-demand service. Ripper Street has been a co-production between BBC1 and Amazon since series three, and the upcoming star-filled remake of Watership Down will be created by BBC1 alongside Netflix.

Series two of The Last Kingdom will premiere in 2017 on BBC2 in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.