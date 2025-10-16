New Sky thriller The Iris Affair, which comes from Luther creator Neil Cross, has released its first batch of episodes on Sky and NOW.

The series stars Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander, and sees a chase happening across Italy to get hold of a set of activation codes, ones which could unlock a powerful – and potentially dangerous – machine.

If you've already made your way through the first four episodes then you'll know they end on quite the cliffhanger, and you may be left looking for the remainder. So when will they become available to watch and how many will there be?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Iris Affair.

The Iris Affair release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Sacha Dhawan in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

While the first four episodes of The Iris Affair were released at once on Thursday 16th October, the series has subsequently shifted to a weekly rollout for the rest of the episodes.

You can find a full breakdown of the release schedule for The Iris Affair right here:

The Iris Affair episode 1 - Thursday 16th October 2025 (out now)

The Iris Affair episode 2 - Thursday 16th October 2025 (out now)

The Iris Affair episode 3 - Thursday 16th October 2025 (out now)

The Iris Affair episode 4 - Thursday 16th October 2025 (out now)

The Iris Affair episode 5 - Thursday 23rd October 2025

The Iris Affair episode 6 - Thursday 30th October 2025

The Iris Affair episode 7 - Thursday 6th November 2025

The Iris Affair episode 8 - Thursday 13th November 2025

How many episodes of The Iris Affair are there?

Harry Lloyd and Tom Hollander in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

There are eight episodes of The Iris Affair in total. However, if creator Neil Cross has his way it seems there will be plenty more in future seasons.

Speaking about the potential for more, Cross told us as part of his chat for The Radio Times Writers' Room: "I would love it to continue. Because I love the characters so much and I've got places for the story to go. And also, I want to go back to Italy."

What is The Iris Affair about?

Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar star as Cameron Beck and Iris Nixon. Sky

The synopsis for The Iris Affair says: "When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she’s led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander). He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology.

"Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence—and vanishes. What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic."

The Iris Affair trailer

You can watch the thrilling trailer for The Iris Affair right here now.

The Iris Affair airs on Thursdays on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

