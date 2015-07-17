For some, however, debates over the future of the license fee are a fuss about nothing. These telly-lovers are apparently more than happy to fork out £145.50 a year for one show and one show alone.

Because, as these guys have noticed, Sherlock is made by the BBC.

And, erm, the Doctor's time-travelling adventures? That Tardis fuel is funded by the BBC.

Without the BBC there's no #DoctorWho Enough said #BackTheBBC — Ian Sadler (@Scooby_Who) July 17, 2015

On a more selfish and light hearted note, I have no option but to #BackTheBBC They make Dr Who #whovian — Andy Hearn (@AndyHearn09) July 15, 2015

Speaking as a pro-indy loon, we NEED to #BackTheBBC. It's not perfect, but it means well, and I love Doctor Who more than nationalism so... — Kyle J.M. Walker (@kylejmwalker) July 17, 2015

So are these pecks. I mean, plots.

And what about EastEnders?

I'm opposed to #BackTheBBC and it's multi-million pound UK citizen funded corporation it's full of repeats although I would miss #eastenders — Jayne Derench (@tamejayne) July 16, 2015

Have you thought about the adverts? Sylvia, Thomas and Shaun have.

#BacktheBBC - I love life without adverts — Sylvia Whyte (@Nutreflex) July 15, 2015

The lack of adverts alone is worth the license fee #BackTheBBC — Thomas Hall (@jerryb897) July 15, 2015

Nobody wants annoying adverts every 15 minutes like other channels!! #BackTheBBC — Shaun Norman (@Shauny_Norman) July 15, 2015

This guy, well he's watched a 40-second teaser for Bake Off and he's convinced he's got his money's worth...

We'd say he's easily pleased, but we think we might agree.