The internet has come up with some pretty convincing reasons why we should #BacktheBBC
It's mainly to do with Sherlock, Doctor Who and Mary Berry singing The Sound of Music...
The future of the BBC has been called into question this week, after culture secretary John Whittingdale revealed plans to assess the corporation's size and scope.
The Government's green paper on the BBC has caused something of a furore over on social media, with some Tweeters coming out in support of the plans, while high profile stars have called for David Cameron to protect the broadcaster from cuts.
For some, however, debates over the future of the license fee are a fuss about nothing. These telly-lovers are apparently more than happy to fork out £145.50 a year for one show and one show alone.
Because, as these guys have noticed, Sherlock is made by the BBC.
No BBC - no Sherlock #SaveOurBBC pic.twitter.com/FKuAQO1Qhe
— Petra Breunig (@DieBedra) July 15, 2015
Sherlock, therefore #BackTheBBC
— M. Worthy (@NotSoWorthy) July 15, 2015
And, erm, the Doctor's time-travelling adventures? That Tardis fuel is funded by the BBC.
Without the BBC there's no #DoctorWho Enough said #BackTheBBC
— Ian Sadler (@Scooby_Who) July 17, 2015
On a more selfish and light hearted note, I have no option but to #BackTheBBC They make Dr Who #whovian
— Andy Hearn (@AndyHearn09) July 15, 2015
Speaking as a pro-indy loon, we NEED to #BackTheBBC. It's not perfect, but it means well, and I love Doctor Who more than nationalism so...
— Kyle J.M. Walker (@kylejmwalker) July 17, 2015
So are these pecks. I mean, plots.
Because we watch for the plot #Poldark #BackTheBBC pic.twitter.com/AqzEapb3qT
— Amy (@amysgster) July 15, 2015
And what about EastEnders?
I'm opposed to #BackTheBBC and it's multi-million pound UK citizen funded corporation it's full of repeats although I would miss #eastenders
— Jayne Derench (@tamejayne) July 16, 2015
Have you thought about the adverts? Sylvia, Thomas and Shaun have.
#BacktheBBC - I love life without adverts
— Sylvia Whyte (@Nutreflex) July 15, 2015
The lack of adverts alone is worth the license fee #BackTheBBC
— Thomas Hall (@jerryb897) July 15, 2015
Nobody wants annoying adverts every 15 minutes like other channels!! #BackTheBBC
— Shaun Norman (@Shauny_Norman) July 15, 2015
This guy, well he's watched a 40-second teaser for Bake Off and he's convinced he's got his money's worth...
This alone is worth £145 #saveourbbc #bakeoffisback https://t.co/KSrnebwarC
— Tony Brown (@tonyprod77) July 16, 2015
We'd say he's easily pleased, but we think we might agree.