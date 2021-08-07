The Handmaid’s Tale producers in talks about ending series – could series 5 be the last?

It looks like The Handmaid’s Tale could be gearing up to end after its upcoming fifth season, according to quotes from Hulu’s head of originals Jordan Hellman.

Speaking to Deadline, Hellman suggested that talks were underway about how and when the show would come to an end – although he made clear that no decision had been made at this stage.

“The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us,” he explained.

“That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in [a] creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is.

“We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months.”

He concluded: “Breaking the proper end to the season, whether that’s one season, two seasons or more. I have the utmost confidence that what they will deliver, will be the appropriate ending to the show.”

Since debuting in 2017, the series – which is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name – has proved a huge success, garnering a glut of awards nominations and consistently gaining strong reviews.

The fourth series of the show aired earlier in 2021 in the US and was greeted slightly less enthusiastically by critics than previous seasons, while a fifth run has already been confirmed.

In the UK, the show airs on Channel 4, where the fourth series is currently ongoing after arriving in the UK following its initial US broadcast.

The show stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, and takes place in a dystopian world in which the ruling class subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery.

While the first season was close to a direct adaptation of Atwood’s novels, later runs have expanded on what was included in the book and introduced several new storylines – although Atwood remains on board as a consulting producer.

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Channel 4 in the UK and is season 4 is currently streaming on All4.