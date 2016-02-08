"It’s never easy to say goodbye to one of the crown jewels of your network and studio, much less to a show that is among the best on television,” CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller and CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement after the promo aired.

"But it also feels very right to end with the seven-year story its creators envisioned, and to celebrate the show’s final run while at the top of its creative game.

"It has been CBS’s sincere privilege to broadcast and produce The Good Wife for seven extraordinary seasons. We thank and applaud the outstanding cast, led by the impeccable Julianna Margulies, and the consummate writing and producing team, headed by the brilliant Robert and Michelle King, who brought to life a smart, sophisticated series that has delivered audiences so many memorable characters and unforgettable moments. It is a series that will only grow in prestige as its episodes are watched again or discovered by new viewers for many years to come.”

More like this

Though sad news for the show's dedicated fans, it doesn't come as a huge surprise. The show's writers had already announced plans to depart at the end of season seven, while star Margulies sparked speculation earlier this year when she said she would be "unemployed come April."

Of the news, Margulies said: "Being a part of The Good Wife has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. As an actress and a producer, it has been an absolute honour to be a part of a series that, throughout seven years, never settled on being just good … but always strived to be extraordinary."

She added, "As we close the book on our beloved show, I am humbled and grateful to know that together, we created and were a part of something truly remarkable."

Writers Robert and Michelle King also took to Twitter last night, calling the drama the "creative dream of a lifetime" and reiterating that they always planned for Alicia Florrick's story to come to its "natural conclusion" in seven seasons.

Advertisement

The Good Wife finale will air on CBS on 8th May. The seventh season is currently showing in the UK on More4 on Thursdays at 9pm.