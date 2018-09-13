The human-loving immortal demon receives approval to visit Planet Earth and create an alternative timeline in which our four main characters are given a second chance to be "good."

Of course, we've already seen how Eleanor was saved from death-by-runaway-trolley, but in this "sneak peek" Michael pops up all over the world – pushing Chidi away from the path of a falling air conditioning unit, releasing Jason from his locker and saving Tahani from the falling statue of her sister.

Even more exciting for Michael, he gets to complete his quest on public transport.

The scene also introduces a new character, "The Doorman," an extremely unimpressed frog-loving bloke who guards the door to Earth.

The Doorman is the custodian of the only key to that door, which we have a feeling will become extremely significant...