Their relationship gets off on the wrong foot and never fully recovers, with both women resorting to ever more extreme tactics in order to wrestle control of their hapless prize, Daniel (Laurie Davidson).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Wright explained that the eventful sixth episode was "being manifested while we were shooting episode one" and that finishing it off "was a bit of a scramble".

Of particular challenge was finding a good level of tension as Laura and Cherry make their final stand at the former's opulent London home; a place that only one of them would emerge from alive.

As director as well as star, Wright recalled "trying to find the waves" in the tension of the final sequence.

"Where do we dip in the wave, and where do we come up, and where do we have this sigh of relief? [Like,] 'Oh, thank God that didn't happen' – we were constantly trying to find those things," she explained.

"But we all really worked together. And on the day in the middle of shooting, the kids – as I called Olivia and Laurie – they would improvise. Or Olivia and I [would] play with it and maybe some magic would come out of it.

"It's so much fun to work that way, I think," added Wright.

Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke star in The Girlfriend. Christopher Raphael / Prime Video

The former House of Cards and Wonder Woman star said that she thought viewers would be "surprised" by how The Girlfriend ends, as the show will have had viewers going "back and forth" on "whose team you're on" over its twisty six episodes.

On the improv and duelling perspectives in the show, co-star Cooke shared: "It's seeing what you can dial up and dial down, and what's believable in terms of the story, but also in terms of these characters.

"You don't want the character and their motives to completely change in the other person's perspective. It still needs to feel like Cherry, and it still needs to feel like Laura, and so finding those [differences] – really, a lot of the times on the day – but also pushing it to the extreme, was like a fine line that we had to walk."

The Girlfriend is available to stream on Prime Video.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad