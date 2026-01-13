15 years after the movie starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig was released, Sky has greenlit a Girl with the Dragon Tattoo TV series.

The eight-part series, which is coming to our screens courtesy of Left Bank Pictures (the team behind The Crown and Dept Q), will be based on Stieg Larsson’s globally bestselling novels.

The series promises to be a “bold and contemporary reimagining” set in the present that’s “grounded in the characters and investigative DNA of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium novels, with themes that carry heightened relevance today".

The three books in Larsson’s Millennium novel series follow the investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist and computer hacker Lisbeth Salander, and have sold millions of copies globally.

Larsson’s novels were first given the big-screen treatment in the Swedish trilogy starring Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace, before David Fincher brought an English-language version of the first book to our screens in 2011, with Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig starring in the lead roles.

Fincher’s take was succeeded by a Fede Álvarez-helmed follow-up, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, in 2018, which was adapted from David Lagercrantz’s 2015 continuation of Larsson’s creations.

It was previously reported by Variety that Amazon was working on a TV series based on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo that would be centred on Lisbeth Salander, and feature a new storyline, new setting and new characters, but the show never made it out of the development stage.

Casting details for the new Sky series have yet to be announced, but production is set to begin in Lithuania in the spring.

Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Behind Her Eyes, Spider-Noir) and Angela LaManna (The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Behind Her Eyes) will write and executive produce the show. Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore and John Phillips will also executive produce for Left Bank Pictures and Sam Hoyle for Sky.

The series will be available on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Sony Pictures Television will handle international distribution, with pre-sale efforts already underway in the US.

