If there's one character that is sure to get under your skin in Tell Me Lies, it's Stephen DeMarco.

The controversial character has been at the heart of scandal, mystery and pulling the strings in exacting revenge against on-off lover Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) since the first season.

Now, the third season of Tell Me Lies has premiered with its first two episodes and while we could've only hoped that Stephen would potentially return to our screens with some good in his heart, it seems as though that ship has sailed for now.

While he's back on Baird College campus with things seemingly all well and good with Lucy, it's not long before the cracks start to show and Stephen is back to his usual tricks.

Since season 1, we've known that Stephen comes from a dysfunctional family environment and we saw actor Jackson White's real-life mother Katey Sagal portray Stephen's narcissistic mother Nora.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in Tell Me Lies season 3. Disney/Ian Watson

But how does Stephen's complicated family life impact him, if it all? We posed the question to White, who told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "It always does. He’s a very complicated, historical person. He has a lot that he comes from. He’s obsessive, compulsive and secretive. That’s always going to come into play with the people around him.

"You get to see, again, where that comes from. You get to see how that abandonment and that solitude from his family impacts all the relationships at school. You get a glimpse into it. What’s great about this season is you have a true ensemble going on, you got a lot of amazing storylines. So you get to see a little bit of everything.”

As for the 2015 timeline, things left on quite the cliffhanger at the end of the season 3 finale as Stephen sent the voice note (which he'd been harbouring since 2008) that proves that Lucy and Evan (Branden Cook) had slept together and not told anyone.

Stephen didn't just send that voice note to anyone, but sent it to Evan's bride-to-be Bree (Catherine Missal) on her wedding day – something which we see didn't impact her as much as we thought it may have.

Nevertheless, Stephen's intentions are as clear as ever: he's out to get revenge in any way he sees fit.

Speaking about whether he has empathy for his character, even if his actions leave a lot to be desired, White also told RadioTimes.com: “I try and have empathy for him, it’s rather difficult."

He went on: "But my job is just to try and be as human as possible, I think that’s why this show is so fun for us. It’s absurd, dramatic circumstances and we just try and go in there and bring as much humanity as possible and love them per say, even though his actions are not condonable. I’m not super down. But that’s the fun, we get to put on the costumes and try and empathise.”

The synopsis for Tell Me Lies season 3 states that it "follows Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.

"Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviours. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

Tell Me Lies season 3 premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 13th January. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream.

