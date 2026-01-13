Chris Chibnall may currently be promoting his new Netflix series Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, but he will previously be returning to the channel that brought us his acclaimed drama, Broadchurch.

That's because Chibnall is working on a new series for ITV, Death at the White Hart, which is an adaptation of the writer's own novel that was released earlier this year.

As Chibnall was speaking with us exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick, we asked the writer for an update on the new project – and how he is finding the adaptation process.

"Yeah, it's interesting," he said of adapting his own prior work. "You've got different hats, really. So, you have to find the voice for the adaptation that is slightly different from the book. So yeah, we're working with a great team on that – just quite early days in adapting that.

"But yeah, it's nice. It's nice because I know the world and all that kind of stuff, and then you're just doing a different job. It's very useful having done the Seven Dials adaptation first. So yeah, we’ll see."

Chris Chibnall. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Chibnall's current series, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, is an adaptation of Christie's 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery, and stars Mia McKenna-Bruce as amateur sleuth Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent.

The synopsis for the series says: "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery."

As part of his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room, Chibnall also spoke about his work on Broadchurch, Doctor Who, Torchwood and more, as well as revealing details of how he initially was developing a version of Merlin that never came to screens.

Chris Chibnall's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room will be available to watch in full on Thursday 15th January.

Death at the White Hart will air on ITV1 and ITVX. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will launch on Netflix on 15th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

