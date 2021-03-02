Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo to lead BBC’s new psychological thriller The Girl Before

A brand new mind twister is coming to the BBC, led by Selma and Les Miserables star David Oyelowo and The Morning Show’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The pair previously worked together in JJ Abrams’ The Cloverfield Paradox.

The Girl Before, adapted from JP Delaney’s novel of the same name, sees Mbatha-Raw’s character Jane move into the beautiful house of a prestigious architect (Oyelowo). Jane soon discovers her predecessor died in the house, and she begins to fear she might suffer the same fate.

Delaney himself has written the four-part series, also serving as producer, while Killing Eve’s Lisa Brühlmann will direct. It’s being made in conjunction with HBO Max.

Speaking of the casting news, Mbatha-Raw said: “I’m so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer.”

Oyelowo added: “This story is mind bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.”

Delaney said: “Having written for the screen in a previous career, it’s long been a dream of mine to adapt The Girl Before, but I was determined to only do it if I could find partners who wanted to pursue high-quality, classy storytelling above all else. You really couldn’t get a more quality-focused line-up than 42, the BBC and HBO Max – and we’ve already attracted world-class talent in the shape of Lisa, Gugu and David.

“Psychological thrillers can be even more gripping on television than they would be as movies, and I’m incredibly excited to be re-telling this particular story in a visual medium. It’s also been great fun to collaborate on episodes two and three with a brilliant co-writer, Marissa Lestrade.”

No release date for The Girl Before has been announced as of yet but we will keep you updated.

