HBO said: “Using state-of-the-art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will take fans on a musical journey through the realm – from King’s Landing to Winterfell, along the northern stretches of the Kingsroad to the Wall and across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, Meereen, and beyond.”

Djawadi himself said he wants to create an “immersive” event that “takes you beyond just watching an orchestra play with things happening onstage that will enhance the musical experience."

Here’s hoping the tour is such a success that the show makes it across the (in no way) narrow sea to the UK soon after. But if the entire orchestra can’t make it then we’ll definitely settle on seeing this version on the West End stage…