The Game of Thrones music tour is coming
Dum Dum Da Da Dum Dum Da Da Dum Dum...
Normally an invite to an “immersive” Game of Thrones experience would be a sign to put on your chain armour. However, we can all greet HBO’s announcement that “music is coming” by singing praises to the gods, old and new.
Well, at least that’s the case in the US. A full orchestra and choir performing live music from the show will start touring in 28 cities across The States from February next year.
HBO said: “Using state-of-the-art technology, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will take fans on a musical journey through the realm – from King’s Landing to Winterfell, along the northern stretches of the Kingsroad to the Wall and across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, Meereen, and beyond.”
Djawadi himself said he wants to create an “immersive” event that “takes you beyond just watching an orchestra play with things happening onstage that will enhance the musical experience."
Here’s hoping the tour is such a success that the show makes it across the (in no way) narrow sea to the UK soon after. But if the entire orchestra can’t make it then we’ll definitely settle on seeing this version on the West End stage…