I was too young in 1967 to watch the BBC’s original TV drama The Forsyte Saga. It was famously the last major series to be made in black and white and, thanks to its stellar cast, it quickly became a landmark in television history.

The latest version has been running for a few weeks on 5 and is proving to be a worthy successor. It’s made by the same creative team that brought us the most recent Poldark revival, so they know a thing or two about putting together a costume drama.

Based on John Galsworthy’s series of novels, the story chronicles the fortunes of an upper-middle-class family from the 1870s into the early 20th century and explores the themes of love, betrayal, social change and the clash between freedom and family duty.

Elsewhere, I hope you enjoy our chats with Matt Smith, Kate Garraway and Grace Dent – and find out what happened when our very own Laura Rutkowski took part in Squid Game: the Challenge…

BAFTA-winning writer Nicôle Lecky's new drama explores the glossy lives and the dark side of female friendship.

Jack Whitehall started out telling jokes, now he's playing a male nanny who's out to ruin his employer's lives.

Shirley Henderson's career in five acts – from playing Alan Cumming's girlfriend to Star Wars.

