❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Forsytes cast - from Poldark to Doctor Who stars - reveal all about their dramatic new revamp of the iconic period drama
Stephen Moyer loves a collection, from guitars and typewriters to great roles – and his latest in The Forsytes is one to treasure.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 11 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad