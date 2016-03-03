If this Casetteboy-style trailer is anything to go by, the characters’ worries revolve mainly around money, with respect, family, marriage and life a distant second.

Like the Crawleys of Downton, the toffs of Anthony Trollope’s novel are worried about the future of their estate, their place in society and the changing world.

Though in the right circumstances, love might just trump money after all…

Doctor Thorne begins on ITV this Sunday (6th March) at 9pm