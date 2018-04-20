Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Dexter’s Michael C Hall star in new Netflix drama Safe

Interestingly, this glimpse also allows us to preview Hall’s English accent (the actor is originally from North Carolina), which sounds solid, albeit very posh.

We also see Abbington as Sophie, a formidable detective sergeant. Described by Netflix as “intelligent, dynamic, perceptive and smart”, the character lives in the same gated community as Tom and like him, is raising two kids single-handedly.

Abbington said: “It’s a fantastic project and I’m thrilled to be working with Michael C Hall and the rest of the talented cast. It’s a great story and I hope people will love it”.

The series will also star Hustle actor Marc Warren as Pete, Tom’s best friend and old army comrade. And he’ll be one to watch: Netflix has said “he’s hiding a secret he can’t even share with Tom”. Ominous.

Safe is written by Bafta-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who also penned Shameless, Accused and In the Dark.

All eight episodes of Safe will be available to stream from 10th May on Netflix