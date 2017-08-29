The first episode of Game of Thrones’ making-of series is available online now
Something to keep you going in the long wait for season 8
As Game of Thrones season seven comes to a close with an undisclosed long wait until we get any new episodes (it might be two years!), fans everywhere will be scrabbling to find new Westeros-themed content to keep them occupied over the Long Night to come.
Luckily, HBO has now aided them in that quest by releasing the first episode of their season 7 making-of series online, in a new video that goes into the nuts and bolts of how the series premiere Dragonstone was made.
Sure, it takes away the magic a little to see Jon Snow playing with a camera, wights in the makeup chair or Daenerys Stormborn in protective headscarves (or Ed Sheeran, just, in general) – but without a new Game of Thrones to obsess over every week, we have to take what we can get.
Game of Thrones will return for a final series