As Game of Thrones season seven comes to a close with an undisclosed long wait until we get any new episodes (it might be two years!), fans everywhere will be scrabbling to find new Westeros-themed content to keep them occupied over the Long Night to come.

Luckily, HBO has now aided them in that quest by releasing the first episode of their season 7 making-of series online, in a new video that goes into the nuts and bolts of how the series premiere Dragonstone was made.