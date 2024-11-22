The Empress follows Elisabeth von Wittelsbach (Devrim Lingnau), who came from a notorious line of the royal family, but falls in love with Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant). The series chronicles their love story and how it impacts the royal court and society around them.

The second season sees the couple enjoying marital bliss plus the birth of their first child but with pressure mounting and Franz unexpectedly facing a powerful adversary in Europe, their love story threatens to come undone.

But will there be more episodes of The Empress to come? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season.

Will there be a season 3 of The Empress?

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth and Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph in The Empress season 2. Netflix

As of now, Netflix have not renewed The Empress for season 3.

But seeing as fans of the series have been waiting two years for new episodes, a potential third instalment would likely be announced after the second season has debuted. So, watch this space.

When could a potential The Empress season 3 be released?

Seeing as The Empress season 1 premiered in September 2022 and then the second landed in November 2024, it could be a little while before a potential third season comes to our screens.

If the third season is green lit some time soon, we could be looking at a season 3 release date of late 2026.

Who could star in a potential The Empress season 3?

Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph in The Empress season 2. Netflix

We'd expect the main cast of The Empress to all return for a potential season 3, meaning we'd assume we'd see the following faces reprise their roles:

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph I of Austria

Melika Foroutan as Sophie, Archduchess of Austria

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Almila Bagriacik as Countess Leontine von Apafi

Jördis Triebel as Ludovika, Duchess in Bavaria

Elisa Schlott as Helene

Season 2 also sees the introduction of Josephine Thiesen as Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium and Christophe Favre as Napoleon III so we could expect them to make another appearance in season 3, depending on the timeline of historical events.

What could happen in a potential The Empress season 3?

We would expect, like the previous two seasons, that a potential season 3 of The Empress would continue to focus on the love story between Elisabeth and Franz. With things getting increasingly more complicated and difficult in the second season, we'd assume that it wouldn't exactly be plain-sailing for the pair should a third season go ahead.

Seeing as the series also plays on some true historical events as well, we'd also assume that some of those big moments would be reflected in the storylines as we continue to see how society and the royal court changes.

As of now, nothing has been revealed about any future plans for the show so we'll just have to wait and see.

