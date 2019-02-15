As we finally learned how her baby son Noah really died, and as Joanna worked out the horrifying truth about her fiancé Alistair (Leslie) and his emotional abuse and manipulation, viewers were rooting for her to escape – or to give him his comeuppance.

Thankfully (and satisfyingly), Joanna got rid of Alistair for good by unbuckling his seatbelt and crashing the car...

Fans also had plenty of praise for Coleman's performance across the series...

This article was originally published on 22 October 2018