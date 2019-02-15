Viewers congratulate Jenna Coleman after “incredible” performance in finale of The Cry
Fans think Coleman deserves all the awards for her performance as Joanna
Will playing Joanna in The Cry be a career-defining role for Jenna Coleman? After that harrowing and gripping series finale, viewers have praised her "phenomenal" performance as a bereaved mother breaking out of an abusive relationship.
Coleman, also known for playing Clara in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in ITV's royal drama Victoria, starred alongside Ewen Leslie in the four-part thriller.
As we finally learned how her baby son Noah really died, and as Joanna worked out the horrifying truth about her fiancé Alistair (Leslie) and his emotional abuse and manipulation, viewers were rooting for her to escape – or to give him his comeuppance.
Thankfully (and satisfyingly), Joanna got rid of Alistair for good by unbuckling his seatbelt and crashing the car...
Fans also had plenty of praise for Coleman's performance across the series...
