Despite the show dropping a few hints about the trial’s true nature – remember, it takes place without Alistair, and in Scotland rather than Australia where Noah went missing – the twist blew away viewers.

The fact that Alistair is dead had been kept back for the first half of the BBC series, but proved just the latest surprise in an series full of twists.

Many couldn’t hide how happy they were about Alistair’s fate.

However, the story is hardly over, with plenty of questions that need to be answered in the final episode.

Did Joanna actually kill Alistair? If so, how? And did she kill Noah too?

We’re going to have to wait until Sunday to find out.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 15 October 2018