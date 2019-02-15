As the camera panned to the back seat of Joanna and Alistair's rental car on Sunday night, we realised something shocking: baby Noah's car seat was (spoiler alert) empty. The "missing" child had disappeared sooner than reported – and his parents were plotting a cover-up.

The final few minutes of BBC1's The Cry hinted at something very dark, implicating mum Joanna (Jenna Coleman) and Alistair (Ewen Leslie) in Noah's disappearance or death. And now viewers have been coming up with their own theories about what really happened.

So did something happen to Noah on the plane – or on the drive from the airport? Some fans think so...

But there are doubters...

We also have to ask: was it Alistair who was ultimately responsible for Noah's disappearance?

More like this

And is this about the custody battle for his daughter, Chloe?

But while we're debating what happened to Noah, some viewers have noticed something curious. What about the courtroom scenes, which take place in Scotland?

This article was originally published on 8 October 2018

