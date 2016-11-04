The Crown star John Lithgow: 'Winston Churchill is the most interesting character I've ever played'
Dexter and 3rd Rock from the Sun star says he wishes he could have met Britain's great Prime Minister
John Lithgow has said that the part of Winston Churchill in Netflix's The Crown may be the greatest he has ever taken on.
The Dexter and 3rd Rock from the Sun star plays the grouchy war-time Prime Minister in the new period drama, exploring his paternalistic relationship with Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth.
And, as Lithgow explains, the combination of an array of good and bad characteristics made it a part he was never going to turn down.
"It might be the most interesting character I have played," he says. "He is full of idiosyncrasies and as a character actor it was wonderful to find those things."
The first series kicks off in post-war Britain with the marriage of Princess Elizabeth to the handsome Philip Mountbatten, and sees viewers through to the end of Churchill's premiership in 1955.
The Crown launches on Netflix on Friday 4th November