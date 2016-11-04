And, as Lithgow explains, the combination of an array of good and bad characteristics made it a part he was never going to turn down.

"It might be the most interesting character I have played," he says. "He is full of idiosyncrasies and as a character actor it was wonderful to find those things."

Watch the full video below.

The first series kicks off in post-war Britain with the marriage of Princess Elizabeth to the handsome Philip Mountbatten, and sees viewers through to the end of Churchill's premiership in 1955.

The Crown launches on Netflix on Friday 4th November