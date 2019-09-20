On a left-hand easel in Buckingham Palace is Foy's profile on a stamp; on the right-hand side is a brand-new version of the stamp with Colman's portrait. And inspecting both images to see how her face has changed is the Queen herself, in her new form.

"Delighted with the new profile, ma'am," says an attendant, "Which they feel to be an elegant reflection of her majesty's transition from a young woman to–"

"Old bat?" says the Queen.

More like this

"–settled sovereign," the man continues. "Just the tiniest of changes."

It's a knowing wink, because there are more than the tiniest of changes between the two portraits. Specifically, they are portraits of two entirely different women.

"A great many changes," says Colman's Queen. "Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it."

Advertisement

The Crown season three will be released on Netflix on 17th November 2019